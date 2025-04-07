Global Market Turmoil: Indian Indices Plunge Amid Widespread Selloff

Indian stock markets have suffered a severe setback, mirroring the global meltdown in stock indices. The Nifty 50 index plummeted 5% at opening, reaching 21,758.40 points. This significant drop, one of the largest since the COVID-19 pandemic, highlights the growing anxiety among investors.

Similarly, the BSE Sensex experienced a 5.29% decline, opening at 71,379.8 points. Market experts are urging immediate governmental reform measures to counteract this global selloff, exacerbated by recent announcements from the Trump administration.

Ajay Bagga, a reputed banking and market expert, suggested that India is caught in global portfolio flows and requires a comprehensive fiscal and economic reform package to shield its economy. He noted that after a dramatic USD 5.4 trillion loss in U.S. markets, Asian equities, including Taiwan, Hong Kong, and Japan, face significant downturns.

The Trump administration's tariff policies have created volatility, with officials expressing no immediate plans to reverse them. Japan's Nikkei saw a 5.79% drop, while Hong Kong's Hang Seng and Taiwan's indices faced even steeper declines. Across the Asia-Pacific region, key markets follow suit with notable losses.

Sunil Gurjar of Alphamojo Financial Services indicated a strong bearish trend in the Nifty 50, observing a negative trajectory reinforced by the impact of U.S. tariffs. As global markets react, U.S. markets are poised for a negative start, and Brent crude prices have hit a 52-week low, underlining the widespread economic distress.

