Hyderabad Book Fair Sparks Literary Inspiration Amongst Youth

Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy inaugurated the Hyderabad Book Fair on Thursday, highlighting the significance of such events in nurturing a reading culture amid the surge of digital media.

Reddy asserted the government's commitment to promote the fair as a space for fostering social consciousness and societal change discussions. He reminded attendees of the inspiration drawn from poets like Kaloji and Dasarathi during the initial phase of the Telangana movement and noted writers such as Andesri, Guda Anjaiah, and Gaddar, who motivated the second phase.

Reddy assured that the state government will honor the book exhibition for its role in communicating the real history of the area.

(With inputs from agencies.)