Hyderabad Book Fair Sparks Literary Inspiration Amongst Youth

Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy opened the Hyderabad Book Fair, emphasizing the event's role in encouraging reading among the youth amidst increasing digital media influence. Highlighting the fair's significance in promoting social awareness, Reddy mentioned historic figures who motivated societal change during Telangana movements.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad | Updated: 19-12-2024 22:46 IST | Created: 19-12-2024 22:46 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy inaugurated the Hyderabad Book Fair on Thursday, highlighting the significance of such events in nurturing a reading culture amid the surge of digital media.

Reddy asserted the government's commitment to promote the fair as a space for fostering social consciousness and societal change discussions. He reminded attendees of the inspiration drawn from poets like Kaloji and Dasarathi during the initial phase of the Telangana movement and noted writers such as Andesri, Guda Anjaiah, and Gaddar, who motivated the second phase.

Reddy assured that the state government will honor the book exhibition for its role in communicating the real history of the area.

(With inputs from agencies.)

