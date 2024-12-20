Left Menu

Beyond Fashion: The Eye-Opening Importance of Sunglasses

Australians face intense UV radiation, making eye protection crucial. Though sunglasses are often seen as a fashion accessory, they play a vital role in eye health. Excessive UV exposure can cause severe eye conditions. Choosing sunglasses with high UV protection is essential to safeguard both eyes and skin from damage.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Melbourne | Updated: 20-12-2024 10:21 IST | Created: 20-12-2024 10:21 IST
Beyond Fashion: The Eye-Opening Importance of Sunglasses
  • Country:
  • Australia

In Melbourne, Australians contend with some of the most extreme solar ultraviolet (UV) radiation globally, necessitating serious eye protection.

Despite commonly being a fashion piece, sunglasses are pivotal for eye health amid intense UV exposure. Alarmingly, only 60% of Australians wore sunglasses under peak UV conditions last summer.

UV radiation has different forms, with UVA and UVB damaging our eyes and skin. High UV levels can lead to severe eye issues, making reliable sunglasses crucial for health during any season.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Brazil Enacts Nationwide School Cellphone Ban

Brazil Enacts Nationwide School Cellphone Ban

 Brazil
2
Economic Uncertainty Amid Trump's Incoming Administration

Economic Uncertainty Amid Trump's Incoming Administration

 Global
3
UK Boosts Ukraine with £225 Million Military Support

UK Boosts Ukraine with £225 Million Military Support

 United Kingdom
4
Bank of England's Steady Hold on Interest Rates Confronts Economic Uncertainty

Bank of England's Steady Hold on Interest Rates Confronts Economic Uncertain...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing Mongolia’s Housing Challenges with Green, Inclusive Urban Development

Unlocking Green Trade Potential: Labor Market and Policy Insights for the Philippines

Kenya’s Economic Future Hinges on Women’s Empowerment and Inclusive Growth

Modernizing Water Systems for Sustainability and Growth Across Europe and Central Asia

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024