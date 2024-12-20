Beyond Fashion: The Eye-Opening Importance of Sunglasses

In Melbourne, Australians contend with some of the most extreme solar ultraviolet (UV) radiation globally, necessitating serious eye protection.

Despite commonly being a fashion piece, sunglasses are pivotal for eye health amid intense UV exposure. Alarmingly, only 60% of Australians wore sunglasses under peak UV conditions last summer.

UV radiation has different forms, with UVA and UVB damaging our eyes and skin. High UV levels can lead to severe eye issues, making reliable sunglasses crucial for health during any season.

