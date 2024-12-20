Record-Breaking Devotee Turnout at Sabarimala: A Smooth Darshan Experience

The Sabarimala Temple marked a significant milestone this pilgrimage season, recording an all-time high of 96,007 devotees on December 19, as announced by temple authorities.

An uptick in spot bookings contributed to these numbers, with 22,121 devotees taking advantage of the facility to secure their visit. The influx continued throughout the day, reaching 70,964 visitors by 5 PM.

Even with the surge, authorities maintained a tranquil and organized experience for devotees, facilitated by meticulous planning, departmental coordination, and ample police presence. As the Mandala Pooja nears, over one lakh devotees are anticipated, further testing the management's capability.

