Left Menu

Record-Breaking Devotee Turnout at Sabarimala: A Smooth Darshan Experience

The Sabarimala Temple witnessed a historic peak in visitors, with 96,007 devotees attending on December 19. Authorities ensured a smooth darshan experience despite the massive crowd. Efforts for seamless flow included virtual queues and improved coordination. Over one lakh devotees are expected for the Mandala Pooja season.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pathanamthitta | Updated: 20-12-2024 17:57 IST | Created: 20-12-2024 17:57 IST
Record-Breaking Devotee Turnout at Sabarimala: A Smooth Darshan Experience
  • Country:
  • India

The Sabarimala Temple marked a significant milestone this pilgrimage season, recording an all-time high of 96,007 devotees on December 19, as announced by temple authorities.

An uptick in spot bookings contributed to these numbers, with 22,121 devotees taking advantage of the facility to secure their visit. The influx continued throughout the day, reaching 70,964 visitors by 5 PM.

Even with the surge, authorities maintained a tranquil and organized experience for devotees, facilitated by meticulous planning, departmental coordination, and ample police presence. As the Mandala Pooja nears, over one lakh devotees are anticipated, further testing the management's capability.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Brazil Enacts Nationwide School Cellphone Ban

Brazil Enacts Nationwide School Cellphone Ban

 Brazil
2
Economic Uncertainty Amid Trump's Incoming Administration

Economic Uncertainty Amid Trump's Incoming Administration

 Global
3
UK Boosts Ukraine with £225 Million Military Support

UK Boosts Ukraine with £225 Million Military Support

 United Kingdom
4
Bank of England's Steady Hold on Interest Rates Confronts Economic Uncertainty

Bank of England's Steady Hold on Interest Rates Confronts Economic Uncertain...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing Mongolia’s Housing Challenges with Green, Inclusive Urban Development

Unlocking Green Trade Potential: Labor Market and Policy Insights for the Philippines

Kenya’s Economic Future Hinges on Women’s Empowerment and Inclusive Growth

Modernizing Water Systems for Sustainability and Growth Across Europe and Central Asia

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024