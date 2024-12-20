Alexis Bellino Exits 'Real Housewives of Orange County'

Television personality Alexis Bellino has announced that she will not be joining the 19th season of 'The Real Housewives of Orange County.' The reality star shared the news while co-hosting the Going Rogue podcast, where she confirmed her departure from the Bravo franchise.

"I was not asked back next season," Bellino revealed, acknowledging the sting of rejection. Despite the disappointment, she described the decision as "a little bit of a relief." Bellino admitted she anticipated the outcome, saying, "I can't say it came as a shock."

She further explained that the timing had initially caught her off guard. "I wasn't really prepared because I didn't think contracts were coming out like, I thought we had more time," she shared. Reflecting on previous experiences with the show, Bellino commented, "It already happened to me. It happened to me in season 8. I've been there, done that!" All episodes of the popular series are available for streaming on Peacock.

(With inputs from agencies.)