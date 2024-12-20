Left Menu

Alexis Bellino Exits 'Real Housewives of Orange County'

TV personality Alexis Bellino confirmed her departure from the upcoming season of 'The Real Housewives of Orange County' during an appearance on the Going Rogue podcast. Bellino expressed mixed feelings about her exit, citing both disappointment and relief, as this is not her first experience with such a decision.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-12-2024 20:05 IST | Created: 20-12-2024 20:05 IST
Alexis Bellino Exits 'Real Housewives of Orange County'
Alexis Bellino (Image source/X) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

Television personality Alexis Bellino has announced that she will not be joining the 19th season of 'The Real Housewives of Orange County.' The reality star shared the news while co-hosting the Going Rogue podcast, where she confirmed her departure from the Bravo franchise.

"I was not asked back next season," Bellino revealed, acknowledging the sting of rejection. Despite the disappointment, she described the decision as "a little bit of a relief." Bellino admitted she anticipated the outcome, saying, "I can't say it came as a shock."

She further explained that the timing had initially caught her off guard. "I wasn't really prepared because I didn't think contracts were coming out like, I thought we had more time," she shared. Reflecting on previous experiences with the show, Bellino commented, "It already happened to me. It happened to me in season 8. I've been there, done that!" All episodes of the popular series are available for streaming on Peacock.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Brazil Enacts Nationwide School Cellphone Ban

Brazil Enacts Nationwide School Cellphone Ban

 Brazil
2
Economic Uncertainty Amid Trump's Incoming Administration

Economic Uncertainty Amid Trump's Incoming Administration

 Global
3
UK Boosts Ukraine with £225 Million Military Support

UK Boosts Ukraine with £225 Million Military Support

 United Kingdom
4
Bank of England's Steady Hold on Interest Rates Confronts Economic Uncertainty

Bank of England's Steady Hold on Interest Rates Confronts Economic Uncertain...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Equitable Long-Term Care Systems: Balancing Aging, Workforce, and Policy Needs

Transforming Language Education with a Parallel Corpus for Azerbaijani Arabic Script

Mobile Health in Lagos: Balancing Optimism and Hurdles in Public Healthcare Delivery

Analyzing Police Accidents: Strategies to Reduce Severity and Improve Road Safety

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024