Cricket Legends Bravo and Pollard Reignite Spirits in WCL Season 2

The World Championship of Legends Season 2 sees cricket legends Dwayne Bravo and Kieron Pollard returning to T20 action, representing West Indies Champions. Their participation elevates the tournament, celebrated for blending nostalgia with competitive spirit among retired cricket stars, approved by the England and Wales Cricket Board.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-04-2025 14:11 IST | Created: 04-04-2025 14:11 IST
Kieron Pollard and Dwayne Bravo (Photo: Pollard and Mumbai Indians Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

The much-anticipated World Championship of Legends Season 2 is underway, featuring iconic cricket players, including Dwayne Bravo and Kieron Pollard from the West Indies. This celebrated lineup will bring the cricketing maestros back to the spotlight, promising a thrilling T20 cricket experience.

Dwayne Bravo, a revered figure in T20 cricket, is making a comeback with the West Indies Champions. In a press statement, Bravo revealed his renewed focus on the game, declaring, "It's imperative that with my full attention on returning to T20 cricket, I stay committed and perform well." Bravo shares great camaraderie with Kieron Pollard, a veteran player celebrated for his tactical acumen and on-field excellence.

Kieron Pollard lauded Bravo's return, stating, "Hearing Dwayne coming back to play melts my heart. Dwayne is a true champion." The England and Wales Cricket Board has sanctioned the tournament as the sole professional T20 competition for retired players, uniting iconic cricketers from around the globe. This six-franchise event blends classic cricket nostalgia with intense competitiveness, reminiscent of cricket's golden era.

(With inputs from agencies.)

