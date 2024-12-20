Left Menu

Anand Pandit Celebrates Pre-Birthday Bash with Fans

Producer Anand Pandit marked his pre-birthday with fans and photographers outside his home. He showed gratitude as he cut and shared cake. Alongside, he is working on his sixth Marathi film 'Taboo' with actor Pushkar Jog, set to release in February 2025.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-12-2024 20:37 IST | Created: 20-12-2024 20:37 IST
Anand Pandit Celebrates Pre-Birthday Bash with Fans
Anand Pandit (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a festive prelude to his birthday, renowned producer Anand Pandit, known for hits like 'Chehre' and 'The Big Bull', delighted fans and photographers with a cake-cutting ceremony outside his home. Set to turn a year older on December 21, Pandit exuded warmth and appreciation during this intimate celebration.

Sporting a casual ensemble with a black shirt, blue jeans, and sunglasses, the producer expressed his gratitude with heartfelt smiles to those gathered. Excited fans and photographers captured moments as Pandit mingled freely, embodying the spirit of celebration and generosity.

On the professional front, Pandit is collaborating with actor Pushkar Jog for a Marathi film titled 'Taboo'. Scheduled for a February 2025 release, this project explores marital topics with a humorous twist. Jog, who co-directs and stars in the film, joins forces with Pandit's team at Anand Pandit Motion Pictures and Goosebump Entertainment.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Brazil Enacts Nationwide School Cellphone Ban

Brazil Enacts Nationwide School Cellphone Ban

 Brazil
2
Economic Uncertainty Amid Trump's Incoming Administration

Economic Uncertainty Amid Trump's Incoming Administration

 Global
3
UK Boosts Ukraine with £225 Million Military Support

UK Boosts Ukraine with £225 Million Military Support

 United Kingdom
4
Bank of England's Steady Hold on Interest Rates Confronts Economic Uncertainty

Bank of England's Steady Hold on Interest Rates Confronts Economic Uncertain...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Equitable Long-Term Care Systems: Balancing Aging, Workforce, and Policy Needs

Transforming Language Education with a Parallel Corpus for Azerbaijani Arabic Script

Mobile Health in Lagos: Balancing Optimism and Hurdles in Public Healthcare Delivery

Analyzing Police Accidents: Strategies to Reduce Severity and Improve Road Safety

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024