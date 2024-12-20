Anand Pandit Celebrates Pre-Birthday Bash with Fans

In a festive prelude to his birthday, renowned producer Anand Pandit, known for hits like 'Chehre' and 'The Big Bull', delighted fans and photographers with a cake-cutting ceremony outside his home. Set to turn a year older on December 21, Pandit exuded warmth and appreciation during this intimate celebration.

Sporting a casual ensemble with a black shirt, blue jeans, and sunglasses, the producer expressed his gratitude with heartfelt smiles to those gathered. Excited fans and photographers captured moments as Pandit mingled freely, embodying the spirit of celebration and generosity.

On the professional front, Pandit is collaborating with actor Pushkar Jog for a Marathi film titled 'Taboo'. Scheduled for a February 2025 release, this project explores marital topics with a humorous twist. Jog, who co-directs and stars in the film, joins forces with Pandit's team at Anand Pandit Motion Pictures and Goosebump Entertainment.

(With inputs from agencies.)