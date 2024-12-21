Tragic Mishap at Mahakaleshwar Temple's Food Centre

A heart-wrenching accident claimed the life of 30-year-old Rajni Khatri at the Mahakaleshwar Temple's food centre in Ujjain, Madhya Pradesh, this Saturday.

While working in the temple's Anna Kshetra, Ms. Khatri's dupatta tragically got ensnared in a potato-peeling machine, leading to her unfortunate death despite being rushed to a private hospital.

Authorities, including sub-divisional magistrate Laxmi Narayan Garg, stated that a post-mortem report is pending to determine the exact cause, with financial assistance being extended to the bereaved family.

(With inputs from agencies.)