Tragic Mishap at Mahakaleshwar Temple's Food Centre

A 30-year-old woman, Rajni Khatri, tragically died at the Mahakaleshwar Temple’s food centre when her dupatta got caught in a potato-peeling machine. The accident led to her death despite efforts to save her at a hospital. Authorities are investigating the incident and have promised financial aid to her family.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ujjain | Updated: 21-12-2024 10:51 IST | Created: 21-12-2024 10:51 IST
woman
  • Country:
  • India

A heart-wrenching accident claimed the life of 30-year-old Rajni Khatri at the Mahakaleshwar Temple's food centre in Ujjain, Madhya Pradesh, this Saturday.

While working in the temple's Anna Kshetra, Ms. Khatri's dupatta tragically got ensnared in a potato-peeling machine, leading to her unfortunate death despite being rushed to a private hospital.

Authorities, including sub-divisional magistrate Laxmi Narayan Garg, stated that a post-mortem report is pending to determine the exact cause, with financial assistance being extended to the bereaved family.

(With inputs from agencies.)

