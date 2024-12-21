Tragic Turn for Vatakara Fishermen: A Tale of Survival and Loss
A 64-year-old fisherman named Aboobakar tragically died after his boat capsized off the Vatakara coast. The accident occurred at a sand bank near the Azhithala estuary. Another fisherman survived the fateful incident caused by high tides. Local coastal police provided the incident details.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Kozhikode | Updated: 21-12-2024 12:09 IST | Created: 21-12-2024 11:33 IST
Country:
India
A tragic incident unfolded off the Vatakara coast as a 64-year-old fisherman named Aboobakar died in a boat mishap. The vessel capsized amid high tides around 8 am near the Azhithala estuary, according to coastal police reports.
Aboobakar, who hailed from Vatakara beach, was out fishing early in the morning when the accident occurred. Another fisherman on board survived the ordeal, which could have claimed two lives.
The accident serves as a reminder of the perils faced by local fishermen. Authorities are investigating the incident to take preventive measures for future safety.
