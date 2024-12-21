Star-Studded Cast for 'Verity': A Mystery Unfolds

In an exciting development, Dakota Johnson and Josh Hartnett will co-star with Anne Hathaway in the highly anticipated Amazon MGM Studios film 'Verity'.

Based on Colleen Hoover's gripping novel, the story weaves a mysterious tale of writer Lowen Ashleigh, portrayed by Johnson, as she unearths dark secrets while completing the work of the enigmatic Verity Crawford.

The film, directed by Michael Showalter and penned by Nick Antosca, promises a stellar production with contributions from industry veterans like Alex Hedlund and Stacey Sher, ensuring a captivating experience for viewers.

(With inputs from agencies.)