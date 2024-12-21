Left Menu

Star-Studded Cast for 'Verity': A Mystery Unfolds

Actors Dakota Johnson and Josh Hartnett will join Anne Hathaway in 'Verity', a new Amazon MGM film. Directed by Michael Showalter, the movie adaptation of Colleen Hoover's novel centers on writer Lowen Ashleigh, who uncovers family secrets while finishing Verity Crawford's series. The screenplay is by Nick Antosca.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Los Angeles | Updated: 21-12-2024 12:34 IST | Created: 21-12-2024 12:34 IST
Star-Studded Cast for 'Verity': A Mystery Unfolds
  • Country:
  • United States

In an exciting development, Dakota Johnson and Josh Hartnett will co-star with Anne Hathaway in the highly anticipated Amazon MGM Studios film 'Verity'.

Based on Colleen Hoover's gripping novel, the story weaves a mysterious tale of writer Lowen Ashleigh, portrayed by Johnson, as she unearths dark secrets while completing the work of the enigmatic Verity Crawford.

The film, directed by Michael Showalter and penned by Nick Antosca, promises a stellar production with contributions from industry veterans like Alex Hedlund and Stacey Sher, ensuring a captivating experience for viewers.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Record U.S. Deportations Amid Immigration Policy Shifts

Record U.S. Deportations Amid Immigration Policy Shifts

 Global
2
US Sees Pakistan's Missile Development as Emerging Threat

US Sees Pakistan's Missile Development as Emerging Threat

 United States
3
High-Ranking NYC Aide Indicted: Bribery and Corruption Unveiled

High-Ranking NYC Aide Indicted: Bribery and Corruption Unveiled

 Global
4
Capitol Clash: Chaos Over Trump's Spending Bill

Capitol Clash: Chaos Over Trump's Spending Bill

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Equitable Long-Term Care Systems: Balancing Aging, Workforce, and Policy Needs

Transforming Language Education with a Parallel Corpus for Azerbaijani Arabic Script

Mobile Health in Lagos: Balancing Optimism and Hurdles in Public Healthcare Delivery

Analyzing Police Accidents: Strategies to Reduce Severity and Improve Road Safety

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024