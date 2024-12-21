Star-Studded Cast for 'Verity': A Mystery Unfolds
Actors Dakota Johnson and Josh Hartnett will join Anne Hathaway in 'Verity', a new Amazon MGM film. Directed by Michael Showalter, the movie adaptation of Colleen Hoover's novel centers on writer Lowen Ashleigh, who uncovers family secrets while finishing Verity Crawford's series. The screenplay is by Nick Antosca.
In an exciting development, Dakota Johnson and Josh Hartnett will co-star with Anne Hathaway in the highly anticipated Amazon MGM Studios film 'Verity'.
Based on Colleen Hoover's gripping novel, the story weaves a mysterious tale of writer Lowen Ashleigh, portrayed by Johnson, as she unearths dark secrets while completing the work of the enigmatic Verity Crawford.
The film, directed by Michael Showalter and penned by Nick Antosca, promises a stellar production with contributions from industry veterans like Alex Hedlund and Stacey Sher, ensuring a captivating experience for viewers.
