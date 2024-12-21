Pope Francis' Stern Message: Stop the Gossip, Embrace Humility

Pope Francis delivered a strong admonition to Vatican officials, urging them to put an end to gossip and backstabbing within their ranks. Speaking at his annual Christmas gathering, the pontiff emphasized the importance of humility and self-examination among the bureaucrats, whom he accused of indulging in destructive behavior.

Francis, sounding congested and wheezing on the occasion of his 88th birthday, reiterated his call for a church community rooted in joyful and fraternal harmony. Gossip, he warned, is a corrosive force that undermines social life and breeds negativity.

The pope's address was a continuation of his past criticism aimed at the Vatican's Curia, where he has previously highlighted issues such as the pursuit of power and wealth and hypocritical conduct. This year's message aligns with his ongoing plea for open, honest dialogue, and self-awareness ahead of the Vatican's Holy Year.

