Pope Francis' Stern Message: Stop the Gossip, Embrace Humility
Pope Francis urged Vatican bureaucrats to cease gossiping and embrace humility during his annual Christmas address. He emphasized the damaging effects of speaking ill of others and encouraged self-reflection. This aligns with his recurring themes of humility and confronting the 'elegant demon' of rigid behavior.
Pope Francis delivered a strong admonition to Vatican officials, urging them to put an end to gossip and backstabbing within their ranks. Speaking at his annual Christmas gathering, the pontiff emphasized the importance of humility and self-examination among the bureaucrats, whom he accused of indulging in destructive behavior.
Francis, sounding congested and wheezing on the occasion of his 88th birthday, reiterated his call for a church community rooted in joyful and fraternal harmony. Gossip, he warned, is a corrosive force that undermines social life and breeds negativity.
The pope's address was a continuation of his past criticism aimed at the Vatican's Curia, where he has previously highlighted issues such as the pursuit of power and wealth and hypocritical conduct. This year's message aligns with his ongoing plea for open, honest dialogue, and self-awareness ahead of the Vatican's Holy Year.
