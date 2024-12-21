Dawn at Stonehenge: A Monument of Mystery and Unity

Thousands of tourists, pagans, and druids converged at the ancient Stonehenge monument to celebrate the dawn of the winter solstice on Saturday.

As the sun rose at 8:09 am over the historic stone circle, revelers cheered and drummed, undeterred by cloudy skies that obscured the sunrise.

Recent research suggests the site may have had broader political significance, marking Stonehenge as a monument uniting Britain's ancient peoples, with stones sourced from as far as Scotland and Wales.

