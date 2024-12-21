Left Menu

Cinema Chaos: Allu Arjun's Theatrical Controversy

Telugu actor Allu Arjun was involved in a controversy after his appearance at a theatre screening of 'Pushpa-2' led to a stampede, resulting in the death of a woman and injuries to her son. The Telangana Chief Minister criticized Arjun for his actions, as police registered a case against him.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad | Updated: 21-12-2024 16:34 IST | Created: 21-12-2024 16:34 IST
Cinema Chaos: Allu Arjun's Theatrical Controversy
Allu Arjun
  • Country:
  • India

Telangana's Chief Minister expressed disapproval over top Telugu actor Allu Arjun's actions after police denied permission for his presence at the 'Pushpa-2' screening. Despite the risks, Arjun attended the event, leading to a stampede that tragically resulted in one woman's death.

During a roadshow, Arjun's interaction with fans caused further crowd control issues, sparking criticism from officials. A woman lost her life while her son sustained injuries during the frenzy to catch a glimpse of the actor inside the theatre.

Legal proceedings followed, with the police filing charges against Allu Arjun, and he was granted interim bail by the Telangana High Court after a brief detention. The incident has drawn widespread attention and calls for greater sensitivity from film personalities towards such situations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Record U.S. Deportations Amid Immigration Policy Shifts

Record U.S. Deportations Amid Immigration Policy Shifts

 Global
2
US Sees Pakistan's Missile Development as Emerging Threat

US Sees Pakistan's Missile Development as Emerging Threat

 United States
3
High-Ranking NYC Aide Indicted: Bribery and Corruption Unveiled

High-Ranking NYC Aide Indicted: Bribery and Corruption Unveiled

 Global
4
Capitol Clash: Chaos Over Trump's Spending Bill

Capitol Clash: Chaos Over Trump's Spending Bill

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Equitable Long-Term Care Systems: Balancing Aging, Workforce, and Policy Needs

Transforming Language Education with a Parallel Corpus for Azerbaijani Arabic Script

Mobile Health in Lagos: Balancing Optimism and Hurdles in Public Healthcare Delivery

Analyzing Police Accidents: Strategies to Reduce Severity and Improve Road Safety

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024