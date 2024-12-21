Cinema Chaos: Allu Arjun's Theatrical Controversy
Telugu actor Allu Arjun was involved in a controversy after his appearance at a theatre screening of 'Pushpa-2' led to a stampede, resulting in the death of a woman and injuries to her son. The Telangana Chief Minister criticized Arjun for his actions, as police registered a case against him.
Telangana's Chief Minister expressed disapproval over top Telugu actor Allu Arjun's actions after police denied permission for his presence at the 'Pushpa-2' screening. Despite the risks, Arjun attended the event, leading to a stampede that tragically resulted in one woman's death.
During a roadshow, Arjun's interaction with fans caused further crowd control issues, sparking criticism from officials. A woman lost her life while her son sustained injuries during the frenzy to catch a glimpse of the actor inside the theatre.
Legal proceedings followed, with the police filing charges against Allu Arjun, and he was granted interim bail by the Telangana High Court after a brief detention. The incident has drawn widespread attention and calls for greater sensitivity from film personalities towards such situations.
