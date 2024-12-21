Modi Adorned in Traditional Pheran: Kashmir's Fashion Diplomacy
On International Pheran Day in Srinagar's Lal Chowk, a life-size cut-out of Prime Minister Narendra Modi was dressed in a traditional Kashmiri pheran. Local poet Jamal Budgami led the initiative, aiming to spotlight the attire and draw Modi's attention to Kashmir. The event attracted numerous onlookers, including tourists.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Srinagar | Updated: 21-12-2024 16:55 IST | Created: 21-12-2024 16:55 IST
- Country:
- India
A life-size cut-out of Prime Minister Narendra Modi was draped in a traditional Kashmiri pheran at Srinagar's Lal Chowk to mark International Pheran Day.
The initiative, led by Budgam poet Jamal Ali Karbalai, known as Jamal Budgami, drew crowds eager to witness the cultural spectacle, including intrigued tourists.
Budgami, chairman of the All India Modi Fans Association, explained the goal is to enhance pheran's global recognition while highlighting Kashmir's cultural nuances to the Prime Minister.
(With inputs from agencies.)
