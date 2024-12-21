World Meditation Day: Nepal's Call for Global Peace

Nepal's Prime Minister, KP Sharma Oli, has championed meditation as a cornerstone of civilization and a pivotal force for global peace. Speaking at the first-ever World Meditation Day on December 21 in Kathmandu, Oli addressed an audience of around 5,000, emphasizing the importance of yoga and meditation in fostering positive thinking and non-violence.

The event, held at the Tuindekhel Open Ground, underscored Oli's vision of incorporating meditation and yoga into daily life and educational curricula, highlighting that true peace cannot be achieved through violence. Joined by spiritual leaders like Swami Anand Arun, the prime minister reaffirmed Nepal's commitment to becoming a healthy nation by embracing ancient wisdom.

This initiative also saw the involvement of international stakeholders, including the Indian Embassy and the Sri Chinmoy Centre, illustrating a broader global movement towards mental well-being and harmony. The United Nations has recognized December 21 as World Meditation Day to promote the widespread benefits of meditation.

