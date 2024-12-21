Modi Marks Historic Visit to Kuwait: A Renewed Bond
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Kuwait, the first in 43 years, celebrates the Indian diaspora's contributions and emphasizes shared cultural ties. Highlighting India's potential as a skill capital, Modi seeks enhanced India-Kuwait collaboration, while acknowledging the diaspora's cultural impact and discussing bilateral associations with Kuwaiti leaders.
In a historic two-day visit to Kuwait, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi hailed the contributions of the Indian diaspora and outlined ambitious plans for enhancing India-Kuwait relations. This marked the first visit by an Indian prime minister to the Gulf nation in over four decades, with Indira Gandhi being the last in 1981.
During the visit, Modi met with local leaders and highlighted India's potential to become the 'skill capital of the world.' He held discussions at the 'Hala Modi' event, attended by the Indian community, and described the diaspora's impact on Kuwaiti society as weaving the essence of India's talent and tradition.
The prime minister also visited significant cultural sites, met Indian workers, and stressed the deep-rooted historical ties between the two countries. He expressed aspirations for future partnership endeavors in innovation and economy, underscoring shared cultural and economic interests between India and Kuwait.
(With inputs from agencies.)
