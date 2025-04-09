India and Nepal Strengthen Agricultural Ties with New Agreement

In a significant step towards fostering agricultural development, India and Nepal have signed a comprehensive agreement aimed at enhancing cooperation in agriculture. The pact, endorsed by India's Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan and Nepal's Agriculture and Livestock Development Minister Ram Nath Adhikari, is set to deepen the partnership between the neighboring countries.

Focusing on improving crop productivity and advancing post-harvest management, the agreement promotes climate-resilient practices and strengthens agricultural marketing systems. The collaboration also extends to agricultural science, technology, production, crop trade, and various other areas vital for sustainable development in the region.

Beyond the agreement, the ministers reviewed progress in existing bilateral initiatives and discussed future collaboration opportunities. The renewed commitment to agriculture was echoed in Minister Chouhan's meeting with Nepal's Prime Minister K P Sharma Oli, highlighting the shared historical and cultural ties that bolster this partnership.

(With inputs from agencies.)