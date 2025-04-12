Left Menu

Strengthening Cultural Ties: PM Modi Commends Prof Wang Zhicheng's Efforts in Popularizing Indian Traditions in China

Prime Minister Narendra Modi acknowledged Professor Wang Zhicheng’s significant role in promoting Indian culture in China. Through his work on yoga and Vedanta, Prof Wang has deepened Sino-Indian cultural ties, notably presenting his translation of the Bhagavad Gita to Modi in 2016. His efforts have made yoga a widely embraced practice in China.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Beijing | Updated: 12-04-2025 20:48 IST | Created: 12-04-2025 20:48 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi has expressed appreciation towards Professor Wang Zhicheng, a renowned Chinese scholar and Indophile, for his pivotal role in promoting Indian cultural traditions, particularly yoga and Vedanta, in China.

Indian Consul General Pratik Mathur highlighted the significance of this acknowledgment, presenting Modi's letter during a ceremony at Zhejiang University. The event underscored a profound moment in the cultural diplomacy between India and China as they celebrate the 75th anniversary of diplomatic ties.

Professor Wang's work, including translating ancient Indian texts and organizing virtual lectures, has significantly popularized yoga across China. This cultural blend has fortified mutual understanding, with young Chinese increasingly intrigued by Indian philosophies emphasizing mindfulness and inner peace.

