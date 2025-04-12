Strengthening Cultural Ties: PM Modi Commends Prof Wang Zhicheng's Efforts in Popularizing Indian Traditions in China

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has expressed appreciation towards Professor Wang Zhicheng, a renowned Chinese scholar and Indophile, for his pivotal role in promoting Indian cultural traditions, particularly yoga and Vedanta, in China.

Indian Consul General Pratik Mathur highlighted the significance of this acknowledgment, presenting Modi's letter during a ceremony at Zhejiang University. The event underscored a profound moment in the cultural diplomacy between India and China as they celebrate the 75th anniversary of diplomatic ties.

Professor Wang's work, including translating ancient Indian texts and organizing virtual lectures, has significantly popularized yoga across China. This cultural blend has fortified mutual understanding, with young Chinese increasingly intrigued by Indian philosophies emphasizing mindfulness and inner peace.

