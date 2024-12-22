Golden Procession: The Journey of Thanka Anki to Sabarimala
The sacred ceremonial procession of the 'Thanka Anki', Lord Ayyappa's golden attire, started from Aranmula to the Sabarimala temple. Offered by the Travancore royal family in the 1970s, the attire is carried to the shrine for the Mandalam-Makaravilakku pilgrimage, receiving receptions along the route.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Pathanamthitta | Updated: 22-12-2024 11:16 IST | Created: 22-12-2024 11:16 IST
- Country:
- India
The annual sacred procession, featuring the 'Thanka Anki', the golden attire of Lord Ayyappa, commenced its journey from Aranmula to Sabarimala temple on Sunday.
A large gathering of devotees and officials participated as the procession began from the Parthasarathy temple, bearing the treasured attire offered by the Travancore royal family decades ago.
The procession will receive receptions at 74 temples and is slated to reach Sabarimala by December 25, where the attire will be adorned on Lord Ayyappa's idol, coinciding with significant religious observances.
(With inputs from agencies.)
