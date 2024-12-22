Golden Procession: The Journey of Thanka Anki to Sabarimala

The annual sacred procession, featuring the 'Thanka Anki', the golden attire of Lord Ayyappa, commenced its journey from Aranmula to Sabarimala temple on Sunday.

A large gathering of devotees and officials participated as the procession began from the Parthasarathy temple, bearing the treasured attire offered by the Travancore royal family decades ago.

The procession will receive receptions at 74 temples and is slated to reach Sabarimala by December 25, where the attire will be adorned on Lord Ayyappa's idol, coinciding with significant religious observances.

(With inputs from agencies.)