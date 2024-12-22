Understanding Dharma: A Call to Clarity

Mohan Bhagwat, the chief of Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), addressed the importance of correctly understanding 'Dharma' at a centenary event of the 'Mahanubhav Ashram' in Amravati, Maharashtra.

He highlighted that global persecutions and atrocities attributed to 'Dharma' are rooted in misunderstandings and incomplete knowledge.

Bhagwat stressed on the eternal value of 'Dharma', describing it as 'sanatan', and emphasized that its true conduct ensures its protection.

