Understanding Dharma: A Call to Clarity
Mohan Bhagwat, chief of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh, emphasized the misinterpretation of 'Dharma' as the cause for global atrocities. Speaking in Amravati, he stressed the importance of proper understanding of Dharma to prevent such misunderstandings, asserting its timeless nature and significance in guiding actions.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Amravati | Updated: 22-12-2024 15:10 IST | Created: 22-12-2024 15:10 IST
Mohan Bhagwat, the chief of Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), addressed the importance of correctly understanding 'Dharma' at a centenary event of the 'Mahanubhav Ashram' in Amravati, Maharashtra.
He highlighted that global persecutions and atrocities attributed to 'Dharma' are rooted in misunderstandings and incomplete knowledge.
Bhagwat stressed on the eternal value of 'Dharma', describing it as 'sanatan', and emphasized that its true conduct ensures its protection.
