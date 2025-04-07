Bangladesh Unites in Protest: Global Outcry Against Gaza Atrocities
Mass protests have erupted in Bangladesh, including Dhaka, against Israeli actions in Gaza. Multiple organizations and students joined the demonstrations, criticizing Israel, the US, and international bodies. Demonstrators urged for an end to violence, emphasized solidarity with Palestine, and condemned US policies under Trump.
Widespread protests unfolded across Bangladesh, notably in Dhaka, as citizens voiced strong opposition to Israeli military actions in Gaza. The demonstrations, orchestrated by a collection of political, social, cultural, religious, and professional entities, drew participants from diverse societal segments, underlining a universal call for justice.
Central to these demonstrations was a fierce critique of Israeli policies toward Palestinians, with organizers framing the protests as part of a broader international movement condemning the violence. Educational institutions saw students boycotting classes, while professionals participated in strikes, reinforcing calls for an Israeli goods boycott.
Protesters leveled sharp rebukes at the United States for its support of Israel, as well as the perceived inaction by international organizations like the United Nations and the Arab League. With placards aloft and Palestinian flags waving, demonstrators demanded an end to the violence and highlighted actions such as the burning of an effigy of Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu.
