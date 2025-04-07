VHP Protests Karnataka's Religion-Based Reservation Policy
The Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) has announced statewide protests on April 8 against Karnataka's government bill introducing a four percent reservation for Muslims in government contracts. The VHP deems the reservation unconstitutional and motivated by politics, alleging it violates Article 15 of the Indian Constitution.
The Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) plans to stage a protest across Karnataka on April 8 in opposition to a new policy granting a four percent reservation to Muslims in government contracts. The organization argues the move violates constitutional guidelines.
In a recent statement, the VHP criticized a bill proposed by the Karnataka Government, which was introduced in the Legislative Assembly, for offering reservations based on religion. The protest in Bengaluru is scheduled at Freedom Park at 4 p.m.
The VHP contends that the amendment to the Karnataka Transparency in Public Procurements Act 1999-2000 is designed to appeal to specific voter demographics, and violates Article 15, which prohibits discrimination based on religion or other factors.
