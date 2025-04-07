Left Menu

VHP Protests Karnataka's Religion-Based Reservation Policy

The Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) has announced statewide protests on April 8 against Karnataka's government bill introducing a four percent reservation for Muslims in government contracts. The VHP deems the reservation unconstitutional and motivated by politics, alleging it violates Article 15 of the Indian Constitution.

In a recent statement, the VHP criticized a bill proposed by the Karnataka Government, which was introduced in the Legislative Assembly, for offering reservations based on religion. The protest in Bengaluru is scheduled at Freedom Park at 4 p.m.

The VHP contends that the amendment to the Karnataka Transparency in Public Procurements Act 1999-2000 is designed to appeal to specific voter demographics, and violates Article 15, which prohibits discrimination based on religion or other factors.

