VHP Protests Karnataka's Religion-Based Reservation Policy

The Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) plans to stage a protest across Karnataka on April 8 in opposition to a new policy granting a four percent reservation to Muslims in government contracts. The organization argues the move violates constitutional guidelines.

In a recent statement, the VHP criticized a bill proposed by the Karnataka Government, which was introduced in the Legislative Assembly, for offering reservations based on religion. The protest in Bengaluru is scheduled at Freedom Park at 4 p.m.

The VHP contends that the amendment to the Karnataka Transparency in Public Procurements Act 1999-2000 is designed to appeal to specific voter demographics, and violates Article 15, which prohibits discrimination based on religion or other factors.

(With inputs from agencies.)