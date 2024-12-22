King Charles III: Unity and Resilience Amid Health Journey

Britain's King Charles III made a light-hearted reference to his ongoing cancer treatment while engaging with a British Sikh well-wisher in east London. The encounter occurred during a royal visit where he humorously remarked, 'I'm still alive,' when asked about his health.

Harvinder Rattan, representing the Sikh faith at the event celebrating community cohesion at Fellowship Square in Walthamstow, expressed his honor at witnessing the unity and resilience of the local communities. The gathering highlighted the vibrant diversity of Waltham Forest.

The visit also paid tribute to a peaceful anti-racism protest. Buckingham Palace reported that the King's cancer treatment is progressing positively, with plans underway for increased royal engagements in 2025, potentially including a trip to India to strengthen UK-India relations.

(With inputs from agencies.)