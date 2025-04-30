Kolkata's Fire Tragedy Ignites Calls for Safety Overhaul

A fire at Kolkata's Rituraj Hotel tragically claimed 14 lives, drawing attention to serious fire safety violations in the city. Victims succumbed to asphyxiation due to blocked escape routes and non-functional firefighting measures.

Officials reported no working safety systems as the hotel operated with a lapse in fire safety protocols and construction law breaches, including a sealed second staircase.

The incident has spurred criticism and political blame, highlighting longstanding issues with compliance and prompting calls for urgent reform in safety regulations and municipal oversight.

(With inputs from agencies.)