Left Menu

Delhi Wedding Boom: Akshaya Tritiya Sparks Economic Surge

Delhi's wedding industry is expected to exceed Rs 1,000 crore in sales on Akshaya Tritiya, a major day in the Hindu calendar marked by 21,000 weddings. The surge benefits a variety of businesses, including banquet halls, caterers, and jewelry stores, amid soaring gold prices.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 30-04-2025 15:42 IST | Created: 30-04-2025 15:42 IST
Delhi Wedding Boom: Akshaya Tritiya Sparks Economic Surge
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Wedding-related businesses in Delhi are gearing up for a massive economic boost on Akshaya Tritiya, an auspicious day in the Hindu calendar falling this Wednesday. The national capital is set to host around 21,000 marriages, propelling the industry's turnover to potentially exceed Rs 1,000 crore.

The Chamber of Trade and Industry (CTI) highlights that this day is one of the busiest in the wedding season, benefiting a host of sectors such as banquet halls, hotels, caterers, salons, decorators, and orchestras. With increased demand, prices for banquet services have seen a 10-15 percent hike, according to CTI Chairman Brijesh Goyal.

The gold and silver trade, specifically, is expected to generate around Rs 200 crore in revenue, even as gold prices surge. Lightweight jewelry options are gaining popularity due to the steep cost of gold, which is now priced at Rs 97,000 per ten grams, compared to Rs 73,500 last year. Families are allocating significant portions of their wedding budgets to items such as clothing, jewelry, electronics, and services like catering and decoration.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
New York's Groundbreaking School Phone Ban: 'Bell to Bell' Reform

New York's Groundbreaking School Phone Ban: 'Bell to Bell' Reform

 United States
2
Overcoming Trade Obstacles: South Korea's Challenges

Overcoming Trade Obstacles: South Korea's Challenges

 South Korea
3
Harvard vs. Trump: A Clash Over Civil Rights and Funding

Harvard vs. Trump: A Clash Over Civil Rights and Funding

 Global
4
Banxico Boost: $918.4 Million Windfall for Public Debt

Banxico Boost: $918.4 Million Windfall for Public Debt

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

When Walking Becomes a Battle: Mobility Challenges in Dhaka and Nairobi's Informal Cities

Organized Crime and Economic Stagnation: A New Crossroads for Latin America’s Future

Fueling the Future: How Artificial Intelligence Could Overwhelm Global Energy Systems

The Urgent Need for National Health Technology Assessment to Transform Lebanon’s Healthcare

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025