Innovative App Empowers Disabled Entrepreneurs

The introduction of a new mobile application is set to revolutionize access to loans for disabled entrepreneurs and individuals. Launched Sunday at the close of the 22nd Divya Kala Mela, the app was developed by the National Divyangjan Finance and Development Corporation.

The app represents a crucial step towards promoting economic inclusion for Divyang entrepreneurs. The Union social justice and empowerment ministry noted that the Divya Kala Mela made impressive sales of over Rs 13.5 crore, highlighting the entrepreneurial spirit of persons with disabilities.

The event, organized by the Department of Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities, featured a spectacular grand finale with the Divya Kala Shakti cultural program. The talents of Divyang artists in dance, music, painting, and theatre drew enthusiastic applause from a large audience, including department secretary Rajesh Aggarwal and other dignitaries.

