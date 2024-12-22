Left Menu

Innovative App Empowers Disabled Entrepreneurs

A groundbreaking mobile application has been launched to offer loans to disabled entrepreneurs, aiming to boost their economic inclusion. It was introduced at the 22nd Divya Kala Mela, celebrated for showcasing disabled talents in arts and entrepreneurship, marking significant progress in empowerment initiatives.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 22-12-2024 21:20 IST | Created: 22-12-2024 21:20 IST
Innovative App Empowers Disabled Entrepreneurs
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The introduction of a new mobile application is set to revolutionize access to loans for disabled entrepreneurs and individuals. Launched Sunday at the close of the 22nd Divya Kala Mela, the app was developed by the National Divyangjan Finance and Development Corporation.

The app represents a crucial step towards promoting economic inclusion for Divyang entrepreneurs. The Union social justice and empowerment ministry noted that the Divya Kala Mela made impressive sales of over Rs 13.5 crore, highlighting the entrepreneurial spirit of persons with disabilities.

The event, organized by the Department of Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities, featured a spectacular grand finale with the Divya Kala Shakti cultural program. The talents of Divyang artists in dance, music, painting, and theatre drew enthusiastic applause from a large audience, including department secretary Rajesh Aggarwal and other dignitaries.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tensions Escalate After Missile Attack in Russia's Kursk Region

Tensions Escalate After Missile Attack in Russia's Kursk Region

 Global
2
Qualcomm's Legal Win: A Turning Point in Chip Industry Dynamics

Qualcomm's Legal Win: A Turning Point in Chip Industry Dynamics

 Global
3
House Passes Bill to Avert Shutdown, Faces Senate Test

House Passes Bill to Avert Shutdown, Faces Senate Test

 Global
4
U.S. Imposes Visa Restrictions Amid South Sudan Conflict

U.S. Imposes Visa Restrictions Amid South Sudan Conflict

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Cost of Corruption: How North Macedonia Can Reform Its Public Procurement Practices

Latin America's Poverty Falls, Yet Structural Barriers Slow Long-Term Progress

Balancing Trade and Green Goals: Decarbonization Challenges in the MENA Region

Equitable Long-Term Care Systems: Balancing Aging, Workforce, and Policy Needs

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024