Food Fight: Controversy Strikes Kannada Literature Conclave

A dramatic controversy unfolded on Sunday at the 87th Kannada Sahitya Sammelana in Mandya. Progressive groups defied tradition by distributing non-vegetarian food. Their demand to serve non-veg cuisine was unmet, as the event, like every year, offered vegetarian food.

On the final day, members of these progressive factions went ahead and served non-veg dishes alongside the official vegetarian fare, creating a stir. A video of the incident quickly made its way across social media platforms, adding to the event's notoriety.

The situation escalated when police arrived, confiscating the non-veg food and clashing with those serving it. This altercation sparked a commotion, revealing deep-seated differences in the community's culinary preferences and cultural expressions.

(With inputs from agencies.)