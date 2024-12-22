Food Fight: Controversy Strikes Kannada Literature Conclave
A controversy arose at the 87th Kannada Sahitya Sammelana when progressive groups served non-vegetarian food, defying the traditional vegetarian offerings. The incident led to police intervention, arguments, and a viral video, highlighting tensions over food choices at the cultural event.
- Country:
- India
A dramatic controversy unfolded on Sunday at the 87th Kannada Sahitya Sammelana in Mandya. Progressive groups defied tradition by distributing non-vegetarian food. Their demand to serve non-veg cuisine was unmet, as the event, like every year, offered vegetarian food.
On the final day, members of these progressive factions went ahead and served non-veg dishes alongside the official vegetarian fare, creating a stir. A video of the incident quickly made its way across social media platforms, adding to the event's notoriety.
The situation escalated when police arrived, confiscating the non-veg food and clashing with those serving it. This altercation sparked a commotion, revealing deep-seated differences in the community's culinary preferences and cultural expressions.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Viral Video: Woman's Harrowing Escape from Dog Attack
Delhi High Court Assures No Immediate Arrest for Activist in Viral Video Case
BEST Scandal: Viral Videos Show Drivers Buying Alcohol
Viral Video Sparks Outrage as Cook Caught Spitting on Dough at Modinagar Restaurant
Viral Video Sparks Investigation in Bengaluru Metro