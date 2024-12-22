Left Menu

Food Fight: Controversy Strikes Kannada Literature Conclave

A controversy arose at the 87th Kannada Sahitya Sammelana when progressive groups served non-vegetarian food, defying the traditional vegetarian offerings. The incident led to police intervention, arguments, and a viral video, highlighting tensions over food choices at the cultural event.

Updated: 22-12-2024 22:47 IST | Created: 22-12-2024 22:47 IST
A dramatic controversy unfolded on Sunday at the 87th Kannada Sahitya Sammelana in Mandya. Progressive groups defied tradition by distributing non-vegetarian food. Their demand to serve non-veg cuisine was unmet, as the event, like every year, offered vegetarian food.

On the final day, members of these progressive factions went ahead and served non-veg dishes alongside the official vegetarian fare, creating a stir. A video of the incident quickly made its way across social media platforms, adding to the event's notoriety.

The situation escalated when police arrived, confiscating the non-veg food and clashing with those serving it. This altercation sparked a commotion, revealing deep-seated differences in the community's culinary preferences and cultural expressions.

