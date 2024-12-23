Tragic Plane Crash Strikes Brazilian Tourist Town

A small plane tragically crashed in Gramado, a Brazilian town renowned for its tourist appeal, on Sunday. All ten passengers and crew on board perished, while over a dozen people on the ground sustained injuries. Two individuals are reported to be in critical condition.

The incident, as confirmed by Brazil's Civil Defence Agency, occurred when the plane struck the chimney of a house and then collided with the second floor of a building before ultimately crashing into a mobile phone shop in a primarily residential area. The injured were promptly transported to hospitals, suffering from various ailments including smoke inhalation.

Local media revealed that the passengers were part of one family, traveling to Sao Paulo from another location in Rio Grande do Sul. Gramado, set in the Serra Gaucha mountains, is cherished for its cool climate, picturesque landscapes, and festive appeal, especially during Christmas.

(With inputs from agencies.)