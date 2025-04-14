Karnataka to Honor Ambedkar with Museum, Tallest Statue, and Special Police Stations
Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah announced plans for a new museum and the tallest statue of Ambedkar in Bengaluru. A Constitution chair will be established at Mysuru University. Additionally, 33 DCRE police stations have been set up to address atrocities against Scheduled Castes and Tribes, aiming to improve conviction rates.
- Country:
- India
Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah proclaimed the establishment of an Ambedkar museum and the tallest statue of Ambedkar in Bengaluru, emulating a similar initiative in Andhra Pradesh.
Addressing the Ambedkar Jayanti event, Siddaramaiah revealed plans for a Constitution chair at Mysuru University. His announcements underscore efforts to honor the architect of India's Constitution and strengthen protections for marginalized communities.
Furthermore, the Karnataka government has operationalized 33 DCRE police stations to tackle atrocities against Scheduled Castes and Tribes, aiming to enhance the conviction rate for such crimes.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Tarn Taran Police Strike: Cross-Border Drug Network Busted
Punjab Police Busts Trans-Border Drug Ring
Gelatin sticks trigger blast at mosque in Maharashtra's Beed district, no casualty; 2 persons apprehended: Police.
Delhi Police Cracks Down on Fake Recruitment Drive Allegedly Masquerading Under Ministry of Rural Development
Armed Forces Special Powers Act extended to entire Manipur, except 13 police station areas: MHA.