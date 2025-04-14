Left Menu

Karnataka to Honor Ambedkar with Museum, Tallest Statue, and Special Police Stations

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah announced plans for a new museum and the tallest statue of Ambedkar in Bengaluru. A Constitution chair will be established at Mysuru University. Additionally, 33 DCRE police stations have been set up to address atrocities against Scheduled Castes and Tribes, aiming to improve conviction rates.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 14-04-2025 22:55 IST | Created: 14-04-2025 22:55 IST
Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah proclaimed the establishment of an Ambedkar museum and the tallest statue of Ambedkar in Bengaluru, emulating a similar initiative in Andhra Pradesh.

Addressing the Ambedkar Jayanti event, Siddaramaiah revealed plans for a Constitution chair at Mysuru University. His announcements underscore efforts to honor the architect of India's Constitution and strengthen protections for marginalized communities.

Furthermore, the Karnataka government has operationalized 33 DCRE police stations to tackle atrocities against Scheduled Castes and Tribes, aiming to enhance the conviction rate for such crimes.

