Karnataka to Honor Ambedkar with Museum, Tallest Statue, and Special Police Stations

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah proclaimed the establishment of an Ambedkar museum and the tallest statue of Ambedkar in Bengaluru, emulating a similar initiative in Andhra Pradesh.

Addressing the Ambedkar Jayanti event, Siddaramaiah revealed plans for a Constitution chair at Mysuru University. His announcements underscore efforts to honor the architect of India's Constitution and strengthen protections for marginalized communities.

Furthermore, the Karnataka government has operationalized 33 DCRE police stations to tackle atrocities against Scheduled Castes and Tribes, aiming to enhance the conviction rate for such crimes.

(With inputs from agencies.)