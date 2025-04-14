Modi Criticizes Congress for 'Appeasement Politics' While Unveiling Development Projects in Haryana

Prime Minister Narendra Modi targeted Congress over its alleged practice of appeasement politics and its impact on the Muslim community during a series of inaugurations in Haryana. Attending the events on Monday, Modi launched development projects and proposed that Congress should elect a Muslim leader if they genuinely cared for minority welfare.

During the announcements, Modi highlighted initiatives like the foundation stone for the new terminal at Hisar airport, valued over Rs 410 crore, and a modern thermal power unit. Further criticizing Congress, he dissected their handling of the Waqf Amendment Act, claiming it was manipulated for votebank politics while neglecting broad welfare.

Modi stressed social justice, echoing Dr. BR Ambedkar's vision, pointing to BJP's achievements in connecting rural regions to basic amenities such as water and toilets. Reiterating his government's commitment to benefiting SC, ST, and OBC communities, Modi contrasted this approach with Congress's historical negligence and corruption in job allocations.

(With inputs from agencies.)