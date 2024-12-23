Left Menu

Holiday Lights Unite Communities Across America

Across America, communities are using elaborate holiday light displays to foster unity and joy. From Mesa, Arizona to Santa Clarita, California, homeowners go all-out with synchronized lights and music. In places like Edmond, Oklahoma and Las Vegas, light displays also serve charitable purposes, bringing happiness and support to thousands.

Updated: 23-12-2024 11:22 IST | Created: 23-12-2024 11:22 IST
Across the United States, extravagant holiday light displays are serving not only as festive decorations but also as vessels of community spirit and charity. In Mesa, Arizona, a tradition spanning three decades sees homeowners decorating their homes with synchronized lights and music, a practice undeterred by cultural and religious differences.

Meanwhile in Santa Clarita, California, Wakefield Court has transformed into a Winter Wonderland post-earthquake, with inflatable figures and wooden cutouts of beloved characters bringing joy to the area. Bryan Cobb, a resident, highlighted the community's cohesion fostered by this shared effort in brightening their neighborhood.

Other displays, like those in Edmond, Oklahoma, and Las Vegas, take on a charitable dimension, supporting causes such as police associations and aid for the homeless, while also offering a respite of joy to thousands. Richard Taylor of Kennesaw, Georgia, notes that his impressive 1.2 million light display allows visitors to forget their troubles and find peace in the luminous spectacle.

(With inputs from agencies.)

