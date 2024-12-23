Film Industry Abduction Scheme Busted: Mastermind Arrested
Uttar Pradesh Police have arrested the mastermind behind a gang involved in the abduction of actor Mushtaq Khan and comedian Sunil Pal. The arrest followed an encounter where the accused, Lavi Pal alias Rahul Saini, was injured. Authorities are investigating further to uncover more about the gang's operations.
In a significant breakthrough, Uttar Pradesh Police have apprehended the mastermind responsible for orchestrating the abduction of film actor Mushtaq Khan and comedian Sunil Pal. This arrest unraveled a cunning operation where actors were lured under false pretenses for events.
The primary suspect, Lavi Pal, also known as Rahul Saini, was captured after sustaining injuries in an encounter. Police have been investigating the case rigorously since early December, when Mushtaq Khan managed to escape captivity and report the incident.
Authorities are now delving deeper into the gang's operations to unearth further details and prevent future targeting of individuals in the film industry. Pertinent measures, including enforcement of the Gangster Act, are being pursued to curb such criminal activities.
