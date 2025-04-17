Left Menu

BJP Leader Criticizes Kerala Government's Silence on Film Industry Abuse

BJP leader Nivedita Subramanian condemned the Kerala government for not addressing rising abuse cases against women in the state's film industry, spotlighting the issue after Malayalam actress Vincy Aloshious accused actor Shine Tom Chacko of inappropriate conduct and substance abuse during filming.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-04-2025 22:52 IST | Created: 17-04-2025 22:52 IST
BJP leader Nivedida Subramanian (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

BJP leader Nivedita Subramanian has sharply criticized the Kerala government for maintaining silence amid increasing reports of abuse against women in the state's film industry. This development follows a formal complaint by Malayalam actress Vincy Aloshious against actor Shine Tom Chacko, accusing him of inappropriate conduct and substance misuse while on set.

Subramanian expressed her discontent with the state's response while speaking to ANI. She asserted that the abuse of women and children is rampant, particularly in the entertainment sector. Despite numerous allegations, including issues such as the casting couch, Subramanian accused the ruling party of being indifferent to the plight of women.

Reiterating her concerns, Subramanian highlighted that even with repeated complaints in the past, the government has failed to act, consequently enabling harmful practices in the industry. Aloshious' recent complaint to the Kerala Film Chamber of Commerce and the industry's internal committee has brought renewed attention to these issues.

Aloshious, known for her roles in films like Rekha and Vikruthi, took to Instagram to express distress over Tom Chacko's behavior, particularly on the sets of Suthravakyam. Following support from the Association of Malayalam Movie Artists, she formally reported the misconduct, which included drug use on set.

Vincy Aloshious clarified her stance, sharing her decision to avoid working with individuals who misuse substances, stemming from discomfort with a co-actor. She recounted specific disturbing incidents, including witnessing the actor allegedly using drugs during scene rehearsals, which the production team reportedly overlooked due to the actor's central role in the film.

(With inputs from agencies.)

