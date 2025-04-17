Scandal on Set: Drug Allegations Shake Malayalam Film Industry
Malayalam actor Vincy Aloshious revealed her co-actor, Shine Tom Chacko, used drugs on set, accusing him of inappropriate behavior. She refrains from police complaint, letting Kerala Film Chamber and AMMA address it. Aloshious emphasizes the need for self-discipline among artistes amid increased industry drug use scrutiny.
An unsettling controversy has gripped the Malayalam film industry as actor Vincy Aloshious accused her co-star Shine Tom Chacko of using drugs on set. Aloshious claims the actor, under the influence, made sexually explicit comments, creating an uncomfortable atmosphere during filming.
Aloshious has decided not to lodge a police complaint, seeking resolution through industry bodies like the Kerala Film Chamber and the Association of Malayalam Movie Artistes (AMMA). Her complaint does not target the film crew but specifically Chacko, who she believes still has a chance for reform.
The situation has prompted responses from industry figures. Kerala Film Chamber vowed strict action, while AMMA assured support for Aloshious, despite her non-membership. As the controversy unfolds, Kerala Excise Minister M B Rajesh has stated potential legal actions if the complaint progresses to the government.
