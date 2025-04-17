Left Menu

Scandal on Set: Drug Allegations Shake Malayalam Film Industry

Malayalam actor Vincy Aloshious revealed her co-actor, Shine Tom Chacko, used drugs on set, accusing him of inappropriate behavior. She refrains from police complaint, letting Kerala Film Chamber and AMMA address it. Aloshious emphasizes the need for self-discipline among artistes amid increased industry drug use scrutiny.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 17-04-2025 16:02 IST | Created: 17-04-2025 16:02 IST
Scandal on Set: Drug Allegations Shake Malayalam Film Industry
actor
  • Country:
  • India

An unsettling controversy has gripped the Malayalam film industry as actor Vincy Aloshious accused her co-star Shine Tom Chacko of using drugs on set. Aloshious claims the actor, under the influence, made sexually explicit comments, creating an uncomfortable atmosphere during filming.

Aloshious has decided not to lodge a police complaint, seeking resolution through industry bodies like the Kerala Film Chamber and the Association of Malayalam Movie Artistes (AMMA). Her complaint does not target the film crew but specifically Chacko, who she believes still has a chance for reform.

The situation has prompted responses from industry figures. Kerala Film Chamber vowed strict action, while AMMA assured support for Aloshious, despite her non-membership. As the controversy unfolds, Kerala Excise Minister M B Rajesh has stated potential legal actions if the complaint progresses to the government.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
ACLU Challenges Pentagon on Book Bans and Curriculum Censorship

ACLU Challenges Pentagon on Book Bans and Curriculum Censorship

 Global
2
U.S. Urges Spain to Boost Defense Spending in NATO Context

U.S. Urges Spain to Boost Defense Spending in NATO Context

 Global
3
Rifle Mystery: Examining the Weapon in the Trump Assassination Attempt

Rifle Mystery: Examining the Weapon in the Trump Assassination Attempt

 Global
4
Judge Blocks Trump's Freeze on Climate and Infrastructure Grants

Judge Blocks Trump's Freeze on Climate and Infrastructure Grants

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Emotionally engaging AI agents pose severe mental health risks

University students turn to generative AI for smarter, sustainable learning

AI holds untapped power in building a circular, sustainable bioeconomy

AI-augmented messaging proves more persuasive in vaccine outreach

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025