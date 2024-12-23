Amid Ruins, A Christmas Tree Shines: Hope in Southern Lebanon
Amid the ruins of St George Melkite Catholic Church in Lebanon, Georges Elia strives to bring festive cheer with a Christmas tree, despite the devastation caused by Israeli airstrikes. The church, serving 30 families, has been damaged three times by Israeli forces. Restoration costs are estimated at $3 million.
In the war-ravaged remains of St George Melkite Catholic Church in southern Lebanon, a lone Christmas tree stands as a symbol of resilience and hope for the local community. Once bustling, the 18th-century church now lies in ruins following an Israeli airstrike in October.
Amid the desolation, Georges Elia, a 40-year-old municipal worker and devoted churchgoer, sought to restore a sense of normalcy as the holiday season neared. Despite his own displacement, Elia decorated a modest tree for his fellow residents, declaring, "Christmas arrives with sadness, but we didn't want to make it a sad one for the town."
With power lines destroyed and traditional festivities hampered, Father Maurice el Khoury, the parish priest, now holds Mass in an underground room. As he guides his congregation through turbulent times, El Khoury emphasizes the enduring spirit of faith, asserting, "We are embodying Christ's birth in our reality."
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Israeli Forces Seize Over 10,000 Hezbollah Weapons in Major Operation
Turmoil in Syria: Hezbollah's Crossroad
IDF Uncovers and Dismantles Hezbollah Tunnel Network in Lebanon
Inside Israel's Clandestine Operation Against Hezbollah: Exploding Pagers and Walkie-Talkies
Switzerland Takes Bold Stance: Hezbollah Ban Passed