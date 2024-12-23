Amid Ruins, A Christmas Tree Shines: Hope in Southern Lebanon

In the war-ravaged remains of St George Melkite Catholic Church in southern Lebanon, a lone Christmas tree stands as a symbol of resilience and hope for the local community. Once bustling, the 18th-century church now lies in ruins following an Israeli airstrike in October.

Amid the desolation, Georges Elia, a 40-year-old municipal worker and devoted churchgoer, sought to restore a sense of normalcy as the holiday season neared. Despite his own displacement, Elia decorated a modest tree for his fellow residents, declaring, "Christmas arrives with sadness, but we didn't want to make it a sad one for the town."

With power lines destroyed and traditional festivities hampered, Father Maurice el Khoury, the parish priest, now holds Mass in an underground room. As he guides his congregation through turbulent times, El Khoury emphasizes the enduring spirit of faith, asserting, "We are embodying Christ's birth in our reality."

(With inputs from agencies.)