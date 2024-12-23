Left Menu

Rediscovering Faith: Ancient Wells Uncovered in Sambhal

Two ancient wells were uncovered in the Shahzadi Sarai and Chandousi areas of Sambhal. A well at Kshem Nath Tirtha, a site of religious significance, has been reopened, revealing clean water. Meanwhile, a 150-year-old stepwell was found in Laxman Ganj, marking significant archaeological discoveries in the region.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Sambhal | Updated: 23-12-2024 15:43 IST | Created: 23-12-2024 15:29 IST
Rediscovering Faith: Ancient Wells Uncovered in Sambhal
An ancient well, long closed and possessing clean water, was found at Kshem Nath Tirtha, a site of religious importance in the Shahzadi Sarai area, according to officials.

Those involved in the site's management are working to revive the well, which has captured the attention of local devotees and religious authorities.

Further south in Chandousi, the discovery of a 150-year-old stepwell adds to the historical relevance of ongoing excavations in Sambhal.

(With inputs from agencies.)

