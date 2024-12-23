Rediscovering Faith: Ancient Wells Uncovered in Sambhal

An ancient well, long closed and possessing clean water, was found at Kshem Nath Tirtha, a site of religious importance in the Shahzadi Sarai area, according to officials.

Those involved in the site's management are working to revive the well, which has captured the attention of local devotees and religious authorities.

Further south in Chandousi, the discovery of a 150-year-old stepwell adds to the historical relevance of ongoing excavations in Sambhal.

