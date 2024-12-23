Thrissur Pooram Disruption Sparks Political Controversy
An inquiry report by ADGP M R Ajith Kumar claims the Thrissur Pooram festival disruption was intentional, allegedly aimed to influence Lok Sabha elections. It blames Thiruvambady Devaswom for the incident, sparking a political controversy. The Devaswom denies the allegations, demanding a CBI probe.
The Thrissur Pooram festival disruption report by ADGP M R Ajith Kumar suggests deliberate interference to sway the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. The report alleges that Thiruvambady Devaswom intentionally disrupted the festival for political gain, creating anti-government sentiment in Kerala.
According to the report, actions by Thiruvambady, including stopping ceremonial processions and creating law-and-order issues, aimed to manipulate election outcomes. The Devaswom's demands for eased crowd control measures were denied, leading to disruptions criticized as politically motivated.
In response, Thiruvambady Devaswom rejected the findings, demanding a CBI investigation, claiming a state police probe cannot reveal the complete truth. The government has now initiated a three-level inquiry into the affair, as political figures continue to debate the motives and management of the festival.
(With inputs from agencies.)
