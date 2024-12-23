Left Menu

Thrissur Pooram Disruption Sparks Political Controversy

An inquiry report by ADGP M R Ajith Kumar claims the Thrissur Pooram festival disruption was intentional, allegedly aimed to influence Lok Sabha elections. It blames Thiruvambady Devaswom for the incident, sparking a political controversy. The Devaswom denies the allegations, demanding a CBI probe.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 23-12-2024 17:59 IST | Created: 23-12-2024 17:59 IST
Thrissur Pooram Disruption Sparks Political Controversy
  • Country:
  • India

The Thrissur Pooram festival disruption report by ADGP M R Ajith Kumar suggests deliberate interference to sway the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. The report alleges that Thiruvambady Devaswom intentionally disrupted the festival for political gain, creating anti-government sentiment in Kerala.

According to the report, actions by Thiruvambady, including stopping ceremonial processions and creating law-and-order issues, aimed to manipulate election outcomes. The Devaswom's demands for eased crowd control measures were denied, leading to disruptions criticized as politically motivated.

In response, Thiruvambady Devaswom rejected the findings, demanding a CBI investigation, claiming a state police probe cannot reveal the complete truth. The government has now initiated a three-level inquiry into the affair, as political figures continue to debate the motives and management of the festival.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Luke 'The Nuke' Littler Sets Record in PDC World Championship

Luke 'The Nuke' Littler Sets Record in PDC World Championship

 Global
2
Usyk Outclasses Fury in a Thrilling Heavyweight Showdown

Usyk Outclasses Fury in a Thrilling Heavyweight Showdown

 Global
3
Turkey's Resolute Stance: Ensuring Security Amid Syrian Power Shift

Turkey's Resolute Stance: Ensuring Security Amid Syrian Power Shift

 Turkey
4
Raging Bushfire in Victoria Spurs Mass Evacuations

Raging Bushfire in Victoria Spurs Mass Evacuations

 Australia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Cost of Corruption: How North Macedonia Can Reform Its Public Procurement Practices

Latin America's Poverty Falls, Yet Structural Barriers Slow Long-Term Progress

Balancing Trade and Green Goals: Decarbonization Challenges in the MENA Region

Equitable Long-Term Care Systems: Balancing Aging, Workforce, and Policy Needs

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024