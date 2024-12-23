Left Menu

Farewell to a Visionary: Shyam Benegal, Pioneer of Parallel Cinema

Shyam Benegal, a titan of Indian parallel cinema, passed away at 90 due to chronic kidney disease. Celebrated for his thought-provoking work and social commitment, Benegal's legacy includes classics like 'Ankur' and 'Manthan'. Tributes poured in from Congress leaders acknowledging his profound impact on Indian cinema.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 23-12-2024 22:21 IST | Created: 23-12-2024 22:21 IST
Shyam Benegal
On Monday, renowned Indian filmmaker Shyam Benegal, known for his contributions to parallel cinema, passed away at 90 from chronic kidney disease. A pivotal figure in Indian cinema, Benegal's storytelling tackled social issues. His death marks the end of an influential era in Hindi cinema.

Benegal, celebrated for films like 'Ankur', 'Mandi', and 'Manthan', played a crucial role in the 1970s and 1980s parallel cinema movement. His works continue to inspire young filmmakers. He was awarded the Padma Bhushan and Dadasaheb Phalke Award for his contributions.

Responses from political figures such as Mallikarjun Kharge, Rahul Gandhi, and Priyanka Gandhi spotlighted Benegal's legacy of thoughtful narratives and social awareness. Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh recounted personal interactions with Benegal, emphasizing his commitment to cinema that engaged thoughtfully with society.

