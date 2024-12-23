Clash of Culture: Taslima Nasrin's 'Lajja' Censored in West Bengal

Exiled Bangladeshi writer Taslima Nasrin has accused the West Bengal government of suppressing artistic freedom, after her play 'Lajja', an adaptation of her novel, was canceled at two state theatre festivals.

Nasrin alleges police intervention led to the cancellations, citing fears the play could incite communal unrest. BJP leaders have echoed Nasrin's claims, criticizing Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.

Union Minister Sukanta Majumdar called Banerjee's actions hypocritical, accusing her of ignoring Hindu temple attacks. The BJP's Amit Malviya questioned Banerjee's capability to manage law and order if arts and culture are stifled under her leadership.

