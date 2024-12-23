Left Menu

Clash of Culture: Taslima Nasrin's 'Lajja' Censored in West Bengal

Exiled writer Taslima Nasrin claims her play 'Lajja', adapted from her novel, was canceled at West Bengal theatre festivals due to government pressure citing riot concerns. Nasrin criticized the administration for stifling free expression and accused them of hypocrisy, echoed by BJP leaders in their criticism of Mamata Banerjee.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 23-12-2024 22:56 IST | Created: 23-12-2024 22:56 IST
Clash of Culture: Taslima Nasrin's 'Lajja' Censored in West Bengal
  • Country:
  • India

Exiled Bangladeshi writer Taslima Nasrin has accused the West Bengal government of suppressing artistic freedom, after her play 'Lajja', an adaptation of her novel, was canceled at two state theatre festivals.

Nasrin alleges police intervention led to the cancellations, citing fears the play could incite communal unrest. BJP leaders have echoed Nasrin's claims, criticizing Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.

Union Minister Sukanta Majumdar called Banerjee's actions hypocritical, accusing her of ignoring Hindu temple attacks. The BJP's Amit Malviya questioned Banerjee's capability to manage law and order if arts and culture are stifled under her leadership.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Revolutionary Robotic Suit Gives Paraplegics New Mobility

Revolutionary Robotic Suit Gives Paraplegics New Mobility

 Global
2
Asian Shares Soar on Hopes for U.S. Policy Shift

Asian Shares Soar on Hopes for U.S. Policy Shift

 Global
3
DAZN Scores Foxtel in A$3.4 Billion Deal

DAZN Scores Foxtel in A$3.4 Billion Deal

 Global
4
New Zealand Rejects Cook Islands' Passport Proposal

New Zealand Rejects Cook Islands' Passport Proposal

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Cost of Corruption: How North Macedonia Can Reform Its Public Procurement Practices

Latin America's Poverty Falls, Yet Structural Barriers Slow Long-Term Progress

Balancing Trade and Green Goals: Decarbonization Challenges in the MENA Region

Equitable Long-Term Care Systems: Balancing Aging, Workforce, and Policy Needs

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024