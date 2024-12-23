Clash of Culture: Taslima Nasrin's 'Lajja' Censored in West Bengal
Exiled writer Taslima Nasrin claims her play 'Lajja', adapted from her novel, was canceled at West Bengal theatre festivals due to government pressure citing riot concerns. Nasrin criticized the administration for stifling free expression and accused them of hypocrisy, echoed by BJP leaders in their criticism of Mamata Banerjee.
- Country:
- India
Exiled Bangladeshi writer Taslima Nasrin has accused the West Bengal government of suppressing artistic freedom, after her play 'Lajja', an adaptation of her novel, was canceled at two state theatre festivals.
Nasrin alleges police intervention led to the cancellations, citing fears the play could incite communal unrest. BJP leaders have echoed Nasrin's claims, criticizing Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.
Union Minister Sukanta Majumdar called Banerjee's actions hypocritical, accusing her of ignoring Hindu temple attacks. The BJP's Amit Malviya questioned Banerjee's capability to manage law and order if arts and culture are stifled under her leadership.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Political Storm: BJP Accuses Rahul Gandhi of Foreign Collusion
BJP's Rahul Narwekar elected Maharashtra assembly Speaker.
BJP Announces Candidates for Rajya Sabha Bypolls Amid Vacancies
Karnataka Legislature Winter Session Heats Up as BJP and Congress Clash Over Waqf Land Issue
BJP Announces Candidates for December Rajya Sabha Bypolls