India Mourns Passing of Parallel Cinema Pioneer Shyam Benegal

Veteran filmmaker Shyam Benegal, a towering figure in the realm of parallel cinema, has passed away at the age of 90. The celebrated director, who paved the way for alternative narratives in Indian film during the 1970s and 1980s, succumbed to chronic kidney disease in a Mumbai hospital.

Maharashtra Governor C P Radhakrishnan paid tribute, noting Benegal's exceptional brilliance and his indelible contributions to parallel cinema. His acclaimed works like 'Ankur', 'Nishant', and 'Manthan' courageously portrayed social realities and earned India international recognition. Radhakrishnan emphasized the director's impact on generations of storytellers.

Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis echoed these sentiments, describing Benegal as the 'pitamaha' of the parallel cinema movement. Fadnavis highlighted the filmmaker's significant role in shaping Indian cinema, bringing it global acclaim, and mentoring numerous actors. India's loss is palpable with Benegal's passing, as his intellectual legacy endures.

(With inputs from agencies.)