Kidfluencers: Navigating the Complex World of Child Celebrity on Social Media

Videos of children unboxing and playing with toys have become a hallmark of online marketing, turning young kids into internet stars. Twelve-year-old Ryan Kaji, for instance, generates US$30 million annually through his popular YouTube channel, built on the increasing trend of toy unboxing.

The phenomenon of 'kidfluencers' blurs lines between play and labor, as well as independence and parental control. Influencers are often under contracts with advertisers, which raises concerns about child exploitation and privacy. While generating massive revenue for platforms like YouTube and social media giants, this trend calls for better protective regulations.

As children are increasingly aspiring to YouTube fame over traditional careers, governments worldwide are urged to develop policies that address the unique challenges of the kidfluencer industry, ensuring protection and support for young content creators.

