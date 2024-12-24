Legacy of a Legend: Shyam Benegal's Indelible Impact on Indian Cinema

On Tuesday, profound sorrow swept through the film industry as Andhra Pradesh Governor S Abdul Nazeer and Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu mourned the loss of iconic filmmaker Shyam Benegal. Known for his groundbreaking contributions to art house cinema, Benegal passed away in Mumbai shortly after celebrating his 90th birthday.

Chief Minister Naidu praised Benegal for his storytelling prowess and socio-political narratives that vastly influenced the trajectory of Indian cinema. He emphasized that Benegal's legacy will continue to inspire future generations of filmmakers, extending heartfelt condolences to his family.

Governor Nazeer echoed these sentiments, highlighting Benegal's pivotal role in establishing parallel cinema in India. With numerous acclaimed films to his name and accolades such as the Padma Bhushan and Dadasaheb Phalke awards, Benegal's impact remains enduring. The Governor expressed his deep sympathies to the bereaved family.

(With inputs from agencies.)