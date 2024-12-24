Beyond Right & Wrong: Transforming Youth Leadership

A transformative gathering inspired by Rumi's words took place on December 20th, 2024, in Delhi. ComMutiny - The Youth Collective and the vartaLeap Coalition hosted an event titled "Beyond Right & Wrong: Youth Leadership is Changing the Game" at Gandhi Darshan, celebrating a movement for youth-driven futures void of judgment and hierarchy.

Leaders, influencers, and various organizations gathered to discuss the redefinition of youth engagement and leadership. Among the attendees were Jayant Chaudhary, Yamini Mishra, and Pragya Vats, who posed critical questions about youth-centric development and redefining success in a corporatized world.

The event concluded on a hopeful note, with participants pledging mentorship and support for youth leadership, emphasizing the need for active citizenship. This collective reimagining of youth engagement exemplifies how systemic change can be inspired through collaboration and action.

