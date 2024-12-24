Rajnath Singh Honors Atal Bihari Vajpayee's Legacy at Inaugural 'Atal Yuva Mahakumbh'
The 'Atal Yuva Mahakumbh' inauguration was attended by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, who praised Atal Bihari Vajpayee's legacy as a guiding light. Singh shared personal memories of the former prime minister, highlighting his impact, intellect, and leadership. The event included cultural performances celebrating Vajpayee's contributions, and Singh commended Yogi Adityanath's leadership.
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh attended the opening of the 'Atal Yuva Mahakumbh' and emphasized former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee's lasting influence on the country.
Speaking at an event marking Vajpayee's birth centenary, Singh recounted the former leader's unique personality, his political journey, and shared personal anecdotes, reflecting on Vajpayee's impact on India's political landscape.
Singh praised Vajpayee's sharp intellect and humor, recalling an incident with a journalist in Pakistan. The event featured cultural shows portraying Vajpayee's life, and Singh lauded Uttar Pradesh's development under Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.
