Tamil Nadu Leaders Unite to Celebrate Christmas with Christian Community

Tamil Nadu political leaders, including Governor R N Ravi and Chief Minister M K Stalin, extended Christmas wishes to the state's Christian community. They emphasized ideals of love, service, and compassion. Stalin highlighted welfare schemes for Christians, such as subsidies for pilgrimages and church restorations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 24-12-2024 18:57 IST | Created: 24-12-2024 18:57 IST
Tamil Nadu Governor R N Ravi and Chief Minister M K Stalin led state leaders in extending festive greetings to the Christian community on the eve of Christmas. Their messages emphasized themes of love, compassion, and harmony.

Governor Ravi noted the importance of Jesus Christ's teachings in fostering peace and prosperity. Chief Minister Stalin showcased his government's initiatives, like subsidies for pilgrimages and restoring ancient churches, as part of efforts to uplift Christians in the state.

Key figures from AIADMK and other political entities also urged people to embrace love and follow Christ's teachings, marking a united gesture across the political spectrum.

(With inputs from agencies.)

