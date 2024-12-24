Tamil Nadu Leaders Unite to Celebrate Christmas with Christian Community

Tamil Nadu Governor R N Ravi and Chief Minister M K Stalin led state leaders in extending festive greetings to the Christian community on the eve of Christmas. Their messages emphasized themes of love, compassion, and harmony.

Governor Ravi noted the importance of Jesus Christ's teachings in fostering peace and prosperity. Chief Minister Stalin showcased his government's initiatives, like subsidies for pilgrimages and restoring ancient churches, as part of efforts to uplift Christians in the state.

Key figures from AIADMK and other political entities also urged people to embrace love and follow Christ's teachings, marking a united gesture across the political spectrum.

(With inputs from agencies.)