Empowering the Next Generation: Modi's Vision for a Future-Ready Youth
Prime Minister Narendra Modi emphasized the importance of preparing the youth with skills in emerging technologies like AI and machine learning. Speaking at Veer Bal Diwas, he urged youngsters to draw inspiration from history, underscoring the government's commitment to youth-centric policies and fostering innovation, bravery, and service.
- Country:
- India
Prime Minister Narendra Modi underscored the crucial role of the youth in India's progress, encouraging a futuristic approach to equip them with skills in advanced technologies, such as artificial intelligence and machine learning.
Speaking at an event marking Veer Bal Diwas, Modi highlighted the need for adaptation amidst rapid changes and challenges, pointing to the government's youth-centric policies.
He called on youngsters to draw inspiration from the bravery of Guru Gobind Singh’s sons, emphasizing their legacy of courage and national cause over adversity.
The Prime Minister interacted with winners of the Pradhan Mantri Rashtriya Bal Puraskar and lauded their contributions in innovation and social service, reinforcing the administration's commitment to empowering young talent.
Modi launched initiatives like 'Suposhit Gram Panchayat Abhiyan', focusing on nutrition and community well-being, aligning with the overarching goal of national progress.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Modi
- youth
- AI
- emerging technologies
- innovation
- Veer Bal Diwas
- history
- Prime Minister
- India
- policies
ALSO READ
Scottie Scheffler Makes History: Third Consecutive PGA Tour Player of the Year Award
Smart India Hackathon 2024 Grand Finale Inaugurated Showcasing Innovation and Creativity
Future of the world will be driven by innovation and knowledge: PM Modi to students at 'Smart India Hackathon' finale.
Championing Innovation: Modi's Vision for Youth
Driving Safety: Mercedes-Benz's Innovation Highway in India