Empowering the Next Generation: Modi's Vision for a Future-Ready Youth

Prime Minister Narendra Modi underscored the crucial role of the youth in India's progress, encouraging a futuristic approach to equip them with skills in advanced technologies, such as artificial intelligence and machine learning.

Speaking at an event marking Veer Bal Diwas, Modi highlighted the need for adaptation amidst rapid changes and challenges, pointing to the government's youth-centric policies.

He called on youngsters to draw inspiration from the bravery of Guru Gobind Singh’s sons, emphasizing their legacy of courage and national cause over adversity.

The Prime Minister interacted with winners of the Pradhan Mantri Rashtriya Bal Puraskar and lauded their contributions in innovation and social service, reinforcing the administration's commitment to empowering young talent.

Modi launched initiatives like 'Suposhit Gram Panchayat Abhiyan', focusing on nutrition and community well-being, aligning with the overarching goal of national progress.

(With inputs from agencies.)