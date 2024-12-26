Left Menu

Celebrating Sikh Legacy on Veer Bal Diwas: A Tribute to Resilience and Sacrifice

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath honored the Sikh community's rich tradition during Veer Bal Diwas, emphasizing their resilience, sacrifices, and cultural legacy. He highlighted historical events and advocated for unity against adversaries. Adityanath called for beautifying historical gurudwaras, promising state support for the community's heritage.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lucknow | Updated: 26-12-2024 16:51 IST | Created: 26-12-2024 16:51 IST
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath paid tribute to the Sikh community's enduring legacy during the Veer Bal Diwas event. He praised their ability to preserve traditions and inspire others through their resilience and sacrifices.

In his address, Adityanath noted the significant contributions of Sikh Gurus throughout history, citing their sacrifices to protect India's cultural values. The main event, held at the chief minister's residence, also included the release of a book on Guru Teg Bahadur's teachings.

Adityanath emphasized the need for vigilance against threats to the community, urging unity between Sikhs and Hindus. He called for collaborative efforts to enhance the historical gurudwaras, aligning with the anniversary of Guru Teg Bahadur's martyrdom.

