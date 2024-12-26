Left Menu

Crypto Royale Tournament: Transforming Winter Gaming with Stellar Rewards

Parimatch announces The Crypto Royale Tournament, offering players a chance to win Bitcoin and a prize pool of Rs. 2,760,000 from Dec 23, 2024, to Jan 21, 2025. Players can participate in events like the Bitcoin Draw and Grand Prize Fund Competition, enhancing their holiday gaming excitement.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 26-12-2024 17:47 IST | Created: 26-12-2024 17:47 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
Parimatch, a leading global gaming platform, has unveiled The Crypto Royale Tournament to add excitement to the winter holiday season. The tournament runs from December 23, 2024, to January 21, 2025, offering players the opportunity to win enticing rewards, including Bitcoin and a notable grand prize fund of Rs. 2,760,000.

This festive season promises dual excitement with two paths to victory: the Bitcoin Draw and the Grand Prize Fund Competition. Participants can enter the Bitcoin Draw by topping up their account with a minimum of Rs. 2,000 in cryptocurrency, gaining a ticket for each such transaction, with three winners being selected randomly.

Additionally, players can secure a share of the Rs. 2,760,000 prize fund by placing stakes on tournament games. Each stake of Rs. 1,000 or more nets prize points which determine their leaderboard position. Special offers like the Play Everyday and Golden Friday enhance the gaming experience, ensuring abundant opportunities for participants to boost their score.

(With inputs from agencies.)

