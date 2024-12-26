Left Menu

End of an Era: MT Vasudevan Nair Passes Away at 91

MT Vasudevan Nair, iconic Malayalam writer, dies at 91. Funeral with state honours held in Kerala. Kerala CM and PM Modi among those paying tribute. Vasudevan Nair, known as MT, was revered for his contributions to literature and cinema, winning the Jnanpith Award. He died after cardiac arrest treatment.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-12-2024 18:55 IST | Created: 26-12-2024 18:55 IST
Late legendary writer MT Vasudevan Nair (Image source: X). Image Credit: ANI
MT Vasudevan Nair, a towering presence in Malayalam literature and cinema, has died at the age of 91. His funeral was conducted with full state honours at Smrithipatham Crematorium in Kerala on Thursday.

A large gathering of admirers and notable political figures paid their respects, including Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan. Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed sorrow, emphasizing Vasudevan Nair's lasting impact.

Popularly known as M T, he leaves behind an extensive body of work, including nine novels and 54 screenplays. His career, spanning seven decades, earned him the prestigious Jnanpith Award. He passed away following 11 days of treatment for a cardiac arrest at Baby Memorial Hospital.

(With inputs from agencies.)

