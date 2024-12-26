Left Menu

Battle for Civilisational Justice: A Quest for Historical Truth

The latest issue of a Sangh-linked magazine addresses the resurgence of temple-mosque disputes in India, urging for historical truth and civilisational justice. Discussions focus on the Somnath to Sambhal debate, constitutional rights, and religious identities, aiming for harmony over divisive politics.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 26-12-2024 20:17 IST | Created: 26-12-2024 20:17 IST
The latest edition of a magazine associated with the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) highlights ongoing temple-mosque disputes as a quest for historical truth and civilisational justice. The editorial, published in 'Organiser,' discusses the recurrences from Somnath to Sambhal.

The magazine urges for an inclusive discussion on constitutional rights and the acknowledgment of historical truths. This approach advocates for a judicious debate beyond the Hindu-Muslim dichotomy, emphasizing the importance of reaffirming national identity over religious supremacy.

The RSS chief, Mohan Bhagwat, expressing his concerns, reiterated the need for harmony and unity in India, especially after the Ram temple's construction in Ayodhya. He criticized individuals attempting to exploit these disputes for leadership claims, urging a model of peaceful coexistence.

